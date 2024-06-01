Vasquez (1-3) earned the win Saturday over the Royals, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

After allowing a two-run homer to Vinnie Pasquantino in the first inning, Vasquez ultimately settled in and held the Royals to one run over his final four frames to earn the win. It's the first win in six starts for Vasquez this season, who was recalled for a spot start after Joe Musgrove (elbow) was scratched. Overall, the 25-year-old Vasquez sports a 5.74 ERA with a 1.61 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB across 26.2 innings with the Padres this year. He could be in for an extended stay in the rotation with Musgrove joining Yu Darvish (groin) on the IL. Vasquez would currently line up for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks next week.