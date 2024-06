The Padres recalled Vasquez from Triple-A El Paso to start Saturday's game against the Royals.

Vasquez was optioned to Triple-A in May after posting a 5.82 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across 21.2 innings through his first five starts. His numbers get even worse in the minors (7.45 ERA, 1.88 WHIP) but he will be called upon for another start with the Padres nonetheless.