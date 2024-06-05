Vasquez is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks at Petco Park, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Neither Yu Darvish (groin) nor Joe Musgrove (elbow) is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list until next weekend, so Vasquez will unsurprisingly stick around in the San Diego rotation for another turn. After being called up from Triple-A El Paso, Vasquez started in last Saturday's win over the Royals, giving up three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings. He maintains a 5.74 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 26.2 innings in six starts for the big club on the season.