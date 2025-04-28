Vasquez (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Rays, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out just one in 4.2 innings.

Vasquez retired the Rays in order through the first two innings, but Taylor Walls opened up the scoring in the third with a solo blast. Two more runs were scored against Vasquez before he exited, largely in part due to the excellent base running by Chandler Simpson. Vasquez has managed to get by with a 4.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 10:19 K:BB in 27.1 innings thus far and has a chance to be a stream start against the Pirates in his upcoming outing this weekend.