Vasquez (0-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and five walks with two strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Vasquez walked in a run in the first inning and couldn't make it out of the fifth after allowing two more runs in the frame. The 26-year-old struggled with his command, finding the zone on just 44 of 82 pitches and generating only four swinging strikes. He'll take a 1.69 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 5:9 K:BB through 10.2 innings into a road matchup with the Athletics next week.