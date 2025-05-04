Vasquez didn't factor into the decision against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and five walks while striking out three over five innings.

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Vasquez, who allowed at least two baserunners in four of his five innings pitched, but he limited the damage to an RBI single from Oneil Cruz in the second frame. Vasquez has yielded one earned run or less in four of his seven starts this season, but he's also issued a league-leading 24 walks over 32.1 innings. He's lined up to face the Rockies on the road next weekend.