Vasquez allowed three runs on six hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Vasquez struggled early, allowing all three runs over the first two innings. Two of the runs came on solo shots by Eugenio Suarez and Gabriel Moreno in the second. This was Vasquez's second quality start of the campaign, but he's been little more than mediocre with a 5.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over 33.1 innings across his seven starts so far. Joe Musgrove (elbow) is likely to be sidelined at least into July, which opens an opportunity for Vasquez or Adam Mazur to claim a spot in the rotation for a longer run. Vasquez should get at least one more chance to audition versus the Athletics at home next week, and his stay in the majors could be longer if Yu Darvish (groin) isn't able to return when first eligible June 14.