Vasquez may be one of two finalists for San Diego's fifth-starter role, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

For most of spring training, Vasquez, Matt Waldron, Kyle Hart and Stephen Kolek have been battling for the job as the Padres' fifth starter. However, Waldron is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day due to a recent oblique injury, and Hart may not be built up in time for the start of the regular season after having his progression temporarily paused due to the flu. That may leave Vasquez and Kolek as the final two candidates for the team's final rotation spot. Vasquez has a clear edge in terms of starting experience after starting in all 20 of his outings with the Padres last season, while Kolek came out of the bullpen for all 42 of his appearances. Vasquez also impressed with five scoreless frames in a Triple-A start Friday, but Kolek has opened eyes this spring by allowing just one run over nine frames and averaging a mere 12 pitches per inning.