Vasquez pitched four innings against the Cubs in a Cactus League contest Friday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out four batters.

Vasquez worked in a piggyback role in the exhibition matchup, entering the game in the sixth frame following Michael King's five scoreless innings. Vasquez finished off the contest by allowing Chicago to score just one run, which came on a solo homer by Moises Ballesteros. The appearance was presumably Vasquez's final one of the spring, in which case he'll finish the Cactus League slate with a 3.38 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB across eight innings. It remains to be seen what Vasquez's role will be to begin the campaign, but he's in the running for one of two open rotation spots along with Stephen Kolek and Kyle Hart.