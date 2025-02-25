Vasquez allowed one run on five hits while striking out two batters over two innings in a Cactus League contest against the Cubs on Monday.

Vasquez allowed constant traffic on the basepaths, but four of the five hits he surrendered were singles, and he managed to yield just one run. The most impressive parts of Vasquez's outing were the seven whiffs he registered on 31 pitches and the six different pitch types he deployed. Vasquez is battling for the final spot in San Diego's rotation, with Kyle Hart, Matt Waldron, Jhony Brito and Stephen Kolek all in the mix as well.