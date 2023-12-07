The Yankees traded Vasquez, Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito and Kyle Higashioka to San Diego on Wednesday in exchange for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Vasquez appeared in 11 games and made five starts for the Yankees in 2023, registering a 2.87 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 37.2 innings. Interestingly, his numbers get worse in Triple-A (4.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 80.1 IP), but the Padres' depleted rotation presents an opportunity for Vasquez to be a part of San Diego's Opening Day roster.