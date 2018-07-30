Erlin is expected to toe the rubber for Thursday's tilt against the Cubs, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Erlin will shift roles and become a starter following an injury to Luis Perdomo (shoulder). The duration of Erlin's stay within the starting rotation depends on how he fares against a challenging Cubs' lineup. In two starts this season, he's allowed six runs over 9.2 innings of work.

