Padres' Robbie Erlin: Slated to start Thursday
Erlin is expected to toe the rubber for Thursday's tilt against the Cubs, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Erlin will shift roles and become a starter following an injury to Luis Perdomo (shoulder). The duration of Erlin's stay within the starting rotation depends on how he fares against a challenging Cubs' lineup. In two starts this season, he's allowed six runs over 9.2 innings of work.
More News
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Goes 4.1 innings in relief•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Shines in return to bullpen•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Expected to return to bullpen•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Gets rocked in spot start•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Tabbed for spot start Monday•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Takes loss in spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?