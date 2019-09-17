Bolanos worked out of the bullpen in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers, covering three innings and giving up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two.

After making two underwhelming turns through the Padres' rotation earlier this month, Bolanos surrendered his starting role to Garrett Richards (elbow), who was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of the series opener. Since Richards was limited to 61 pitches in his 2019 debut, Bolanos was still tabbed for multiple innings behind him in what essentially amounted to a piggyback arrangement. Richards should push up his count in his next scheduled turn Sunday versus Arizona, which will likely result in Bolanos taking on smaller workloads in his subsequent appearances out of the bullpen.