Bolanos (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list Sunday.
Given that Bolanos spent only two days on the injured list, it was likely for a COVID-19-related reason that didn't result in an extended absence. The right-hander will resume his usual multi-inning role in the bullpen. Foster Griffin was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.
