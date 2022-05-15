Bolanos allowed one run on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in four relief innings in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Rockies.

Bolanos spared the Royals' bullpen with his quality long-relief assignment behind an ineffective start from Carlos Hernandez. This was the longest of Bolanos' five appearances this season, and his four strikeouts marked a season high. The right-hander has a 2.77 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 9:10 K:BB across 13 innings, and his 6.04 FIP indicates he's gotten more than his fair share of good luck.