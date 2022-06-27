The Royals designated Bolanos for assignment Monday.
Bolanos was already off the 26-man active roster after being optioned to Triple-A Omaha on June 4, but his removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for top prospect Vinnie Pasquantino, who was promoted from Omaha and will take over as Kansas City's everyday first baseman following Monday's trade of Carlos Santana to Seattle. Before he was demoted to Triple-A, Bolanos made eight appearances spanning 18.1 innings out of the Royals bullpen and posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.75 WHIP.
