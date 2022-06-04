Bolanos was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.
Bolanos returned from the COVID-19 injured list in late May, but he'll lose his spot on the active roster after he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one in one-third of an inning Friday against the Astros. The right-hander's demotion makes room on the major-league roster for Kris Bubic, who was recalled to start Saturday against Houston.
More News
-
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Back from injured list•
-
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Moves to injured list•
-
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Effective over four innings•
-
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Sloppy in Wednesday's appearance•
-
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Recalled by Kansas City•
-
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Headed to minors•