Bolanos (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Friday without an injury designation.
Kansas City also didn't specify which list he was placed on, which often means the player landed on the COVID-19 IL. Assuming that's the case, Bolanos will be unavailable until he clears the league's testing protocols.
More News
-
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Effective over four innings•
-
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Sloppy in Wednesday's appearance•
-
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Recalled by Kansas City•
-
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Headed to minors•
-
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Activated and optioned•
-
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Rehab moves to Triple-A•