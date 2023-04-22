Bolanos, who signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on April 8, made his organizational debut Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville. He tossed four shutout innings against Nashville, striking out one while scattering two hits and one walk.

The 26-year-old right-hander will give the Marlins some added organizational starting depth while Miami has two members of its season-opening rotation (Trevor Rogers and Johnny Cueto) on the injured list. Bolanos has previously made five big-league starts, but he'll likely be behind at least Triple-A rotation mate Bryan Hoeing for a promotion when the Marlins require a replacement starter for Rogers beginning next week.