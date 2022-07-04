Bolanos cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Bolanos lost his spot on the Royals' 40-man roster last week but will remain in Omaha after going unclaimed on waivers. Over nine appearances (four starts) in the minors this year, he's posted a 5.49 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 19.2 innings.
