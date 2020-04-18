Padres' Ryan Weathers: Set to open season at High-A
Weathers is expected to begin the 2020 campaign with High-A Lake Elsinore, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Weathers was mostly impressive in his first full season in 2019, posting a 3.84 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 90:18 K:BB over 96 innings. Though his command remained consistent throughout the campaign, Weathers wore down somewhat in the second half, posting a 4.42 ERA and .300 BAA after the All-Star break. Still, the Padres' 2018 first-round draft pick likely showed enough to ascend to the next level, although the status of the 2020 minor-league season remains in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The scarcities at starting pitcher and relief pitcher were readily apparent in our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Calhoun
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Advanced stats primer for pitchers
Here are some of the key advanced stats to look at for pitchers and shows you how to use them...
-
Mailbag: Roto merits; Stanton's value
Is Trea Turner a deserving first-rounder? Why do ADP results vary so much from site to site?...
-
Prospect Profile: Vaughn's fast track
White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn profiles as a dangerous hitter who may be ready soon.