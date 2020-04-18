Weathers is expected to begin the 2020 campaign with High-A Lake Elsinore, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Weathers was mostly impressive in his first full season in 2019, posting a 3.84 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 90:18 K:BB over 96 innings. Though his command remained consistent throughout the campaign, Weathers wore down somewhat in the second half, posting a 4.42 ERA and .300 BAA after the All-Star break. Still, the Padres' 2018 first-round draft pick likely showed enough to ascend to the next level, although the status of the 2020 minor-league season remains in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.