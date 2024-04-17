Weathers (hand) is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cubs in Chicago, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Weathers experienced some cramping in his left hand late in his most recent start in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Giants, but he had already tossed 90 pitches in the outing and wasn't likely to stay in the game much longer even if the issue hadn't cropped up. Before departing, Weathers notched his first quality start of the season, covering six innings and striking out 10 while allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk. Through four starts this season, Weathers now owns a 3-1 record, 2.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB in 20 innings, numbers that make him worth a look in shallower leagues where he still might be available on the waiver wire.