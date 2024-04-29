Weathers did not factor into the decision during Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Nationals, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

Weathers also hit three batters, allowing a total of 11 batters to reach base during his four-inning performance. The Marlins jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, which Weathers hung on to maintain through three innings, but a five-run fourth followed by beginning the fifth with his third hit batsman led to his removal from the game as the Nationals overtook the Marlins for good during that frame. Weathers entered the contest with a 3.16 ERA but saw that number balloon to 4.55 by the end of his outing. He'll look to rebound in a favorable matchup, tentatively scheduled to take place next weekend when the Marlins travel to Oakland to take on the A's.