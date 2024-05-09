Weathers (2-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings against the Dodgers. He struck out three.
Weathers submitted his second straight quality start; however, he was stuck with the loss as the Marlins could only muster up one run off Gavin Stone and the Dodgers' bullpen. He gave up a two-run home run in the sixth to Teoscar Hernandez, marking Weathers' fifth consecutive start allowing a long ball. The southpaw has been serviceable for Miami this season, having allowed more than three runs once in eight starts with a 1.32 WHIP.
