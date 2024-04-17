Weathers was removed from Tuesday's start against the Giants after the sixth inning due to cramping in his left hand, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Weathers was removed for precautionary reasons, exiting after he tossed six frames of two-run ball, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 10 batters. There doesn't appear to be any long-term concern for the left-hander and considering he was at 90 pitches on the day, Weathers was unlikely to remain in the contest much longer. His status moving forward will receive an update following the game, but he seems likely to be ready to go for his next projected start Sunday on the road versus the Cubs.