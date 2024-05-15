Weathers did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Tigers, allowing just three hits in eight scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Weathers was excellent Tuesday as he held the Tigers to one hit while facing the minimum through his first six innings. However, Miami couldn't break through on offense until the 10th, leaving Weathers with a no-decision in an eventual 1-0 Marlins victory. The 24-year-old southpaw has now delivered three straight quality starts, though he still hasn't earned a win since April 16. Overall, Weathers is 2-4 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB across nine starts (49.2 innings) this season. His next outing is currently lined up for early next week at home against the Brewers.