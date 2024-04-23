Weathers did not factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out one.

Weathers was looking steady against the dynamic Atlanta offense until yielding a two-run blast to Travis d'Arnaud in the fourth inning. The Miami lefty has been surprisingly effective in his first five starts this year. He's pitched to the tune of a 3.16 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB over 25.2 innings. Weathers is scheduled to make his next start against the Nationals at home.