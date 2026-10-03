Weathers (forearm) is listed on the Yankees' roster for their American League Division Series against the Rays.

The Yankees left Weathers off their wild-card roster as he finished recovering from a forearm strain he suffered in late August, but he now seems to be fully healthy and ready to pitch in the ALDS. The 26-year-old southpaw turned in a 3.60 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 137.1 innings while making 25 starts in the regular season, but he is expected to be limited to relief duties during the postseason.