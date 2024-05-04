Weathers (2-3) took the loss Friday against the Athletics, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Weathers collected his second quality start of the season. Most importantly, the Miami lefty exhibited better control, allowing no walks for the first time since a June 15, 2023 start against Cleveland as a member of the Padres. Weathers is scheduled to make his next start against the Dodgers on the road.