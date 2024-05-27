Weathers improved to 3-4 on the season after tossing six scoreless innings in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks. He allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Weathers capped off his excellent run in May with another dominant outing Sunday. All four hits given up were singles and he never really faced much of a threat en route to his first win since April 16. Weathers has now posted least seven strikeouts in consecutive outings, something he only did once in his first nine starts this year. He now has five straight quality starts and has given up just one run in his last 21 innings. The 24-year-old will carry a 3.16 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB (62.2 innings) into a home matchup with the Rangers this weekend.