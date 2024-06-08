The Marlins placed Weathers on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left index finger strain.

Weathers' finger caused him to be pulled from his start Friday midway through the third inning. He'll now miss several starts as he heads to the IL, though the team has not yet offered any sort of return timeline for the 24-year-old lefty. Roddery Munoz was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move and will start Saturday versus Cleveland, though it's not immediately apparent who will fill the new opening in the Marlins' rotation.