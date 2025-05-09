Weathers (forearm) yielded two hits and no walks over five scoreless frames in his last rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

Weathers struck out three in the outing while averaging 97.8 mph and topping out at 99.2 mph with his four-seamer. The lefty has permitted only two runs with a 13:4 K:BB over 10.2 innings in his three rehab starts. Weathers appears ready to rejoin the Marlins' rotation, although with a pitch count of just 57 on Thursday, it's possible he'll need to get stretched out a bit more. If he does get activated before building up any further, he could get the start Tuesday at Wrigley Field.