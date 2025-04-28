Weathers (forearm) struck out six over three perfect innings in his first rehab start with Single-A Jupiter on Sunday.
It wasn't the stiffest competition, but you couldn't ask for better results from Weathers in his first outing since going down with a left flexor strain late in spring training. Weathers will likely need at least a couple more rehab starts before rejoining the Marlins' rotation.
