Weathers (forearm) is continuing his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander is working his way back from a forearm strain he suffered during spring training, and he covered three scoreless innings during his first rehab start last weekend. Weathers will continue building up his workload Friday and will likely require at least one additional rehab outing beyond that before making his season debut for the Marlins.