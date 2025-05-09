Weathers (forearm) is expected to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
It will be Weathers' 2025 debut after suffering a strained forearm during spring training. He's made three rehab starts while on the 15-day injured list, registering a 1.69 ERA and 13:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings of work. Weathers threw just 57 pitches in his latest rehab start, so it's likely he won't be fully stretched out Wednesday.
