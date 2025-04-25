Weathers (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday, Fish on the Farm reports.

It's not clear what Marlins minor-league affiliate Weathers will be assigned to, but he is ready to pitch in games after suffering a left flexor strain late in spring training. The left-hander had been hoping to rejoin the Marlins' rotation in the first week of May, and while that might be optimistic, it shouldn't take much longer. Weathers is a good stash in fantasy leagues if you have the roster space.