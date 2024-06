Weathers (finger) is asymptomatic but has yet to resume a throwing program, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander has been out since early June with a left index finger strain. Weathers will be reevaluated early next week, so while he is feeling better, it appears he won't be cleared to throw for at least another week. He'll need to ramp things back up at that point, so a return before the end of June looks to be out of the question.