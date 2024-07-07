The Marlins transferred Weathers (finger) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The left-hander has been shut down from throwing due to an index finger strain since he landed on the shelf June 8, so he was already likely to be sidelined for 60-plus days. Weathers is expected to be re-evaluated soon, and he could be back with the Marlins sometime in August if cleared to resume throwing after that evaluation.