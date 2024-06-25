Weathers (finger) will be re-evaluated later this week and could begin a throwing program, MLB.com reports.

The southpaw is currently rehabbing at the Marlins' complex in Jupiter after being pulled from his start June 7 due to a strained index finger on his pitching hand. Weathers was having a breakout campaign before the injury, posting a 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB through 71 innings, and if he gets cleared to throw before the weekend, he could still rejoin the big-league rotation before the All-Star break.