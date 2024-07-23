Weathers (finger) has been cleared to play catch, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It's the first time he's done any throwing since going down with a left index finger strain back in early June. Given that he was shut down for more than six weeks, it's going to take a long time for Weathers to get ramped back up, but this was the first step. He's pitched well this season for the Marlins when healthy, posting a 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB through 71 innings.