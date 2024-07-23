Weathers (finger) has been cleared to play catch, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
It's the first time he's done any throwing since going down with a left index finger strain back in early June. Given that he was shut down for more than six weeks, it's going to take a long time for Weathers to get ramped back up, but this was the first step. He's pitched well this season for the Marlins when healthy, posting a 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB through 71 innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Will get re-evaluated this week•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Asymptomatic but still shut down•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Placed on IL•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Battling finger soreness•