Weathers (finger) will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks in hopes of being cleared to begin a throwing program at that time, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Weathers has already been shut down for nearly a month with a left index finger strain and still isn't ready to throw yet. Given how much time he's missed, it's going to take him a while to get sufficiently built back up before rejoining the Marlins' rotation. A return would appear to be several weeks away.