Weathers did not factor into the decision Monday against Milwaukee, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.

Weathers generated 14 whiffs en route to his eight strikeouts, reaching that mark for the first time since punching out 10 on April 16 against San Francisco. The Miami lefty has thrown four consecutive quality starts, posting a 2.67 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB over 27 innings during that time. Weathers is currently slated to make his next start against Arizona on the road this weekend.