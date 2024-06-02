Weathers (3-5) took the loss to the Rangers on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts over six innings.

Weathers opened with two scoreless frames before allowing two runs in each of the third and fourth innings. Weathers struck out the side in his sixth and final inning to finish with a season-high 11 strikeouts, but nine hits allowed also represented his highest total in 2024. Through 12 starts, Weathers has posted a 3.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 64:20 K:BB and tentatively lines up for a home matchup against the Guardians next weekend