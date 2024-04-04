Weathers didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Cardinals. He allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings.

Weathers was solid for the most part Thursday, holding St. Louis to an Ivan Herrera solo homer in the second inning before the Cardinals tacked on a pair of unearned runs in the fifth. Weathers departed with a one-run lead, though the Marlins' bullpen couldn't make it hold up in an eventual 8-5 defeat. The 24-year-old southpaw is 0-1 while allowing four runs in nine innings across his first two starts this year. Weathers could carve out a more permanent role in Miami's rotation after it was announced that Eury Perez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Yankees in his next outing.