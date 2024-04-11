Weathers (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing three hits and three walks with one strikeout over five scoreless innings against the Yankees.

Weathers turned in his best start of 2024, holding the Yankees without an extra-base hit and not allowing a single baserunner past second base. While the 24-year-old lefty hasn't gone deeper than five frames this season, he's been a surprising source of stability on the Marlins' pitching staff, posting a 2.57 ERA with one home run allowed over 14 innings. However, with Braxton Garrett (shoulder) and Edward Cabrera (shoulder) nearing their returns, it's unclear if Weathers will take another turn in the Marlins' rotation in the immediate future.