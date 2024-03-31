Weathers (0-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings to take the loss to the Pirates on Saturday.

Weathers was outshined by youngster Jared Jones, who had 22 swinging strikes to Weathers' 13. Weathers threw 94 pitches in total and looked much more like the pitcher we've seen over the years than the one who had a 3.00 ERA and 21:4 K:BB over 18 innings this spring. The Marlins need him with a myriad of injuries to the starting rotation, but Weathers has to be considered a high-risk gamble every time out, at least until he shows something more at the major-league level. He lines up for a road start in St. Louis next week.