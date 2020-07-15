Weathers sat 95-97 mph with his fastball over two innings in an intrasquad game over the weekend, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.

Weathers sat in the low-90s and even dipped into the upper-80s at times late last season, so this is big news. The 20-year-old southpaw struck out Fernando Tatis and Francisco Mejia in the outing and manager Jayce Tingler came away very impressed. "He looked like he belonged," Tingler said. "He was on the attack. The stuff was really good and he didn't look intimidated (or) fazed by being under the lights facing a big league lineup. He was very impressive." Weathers likely won't debut in the majors during this shortened season, but he already had good offspeed stuff and good command, so this newfound fastball velocity ups his dynasty-league stock.