Wingenter (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Wingenter has been on the IL for about two weeks with right shoulder inflammation and is able to make his return without a rehab assignment. The 25-year-old has a 2.93 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB through 15.1 innings and should return to a high-leverage role for the Friars.

