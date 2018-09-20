Padres' Wil Myers: Blasts 11th home run

Myers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Myers put the finishing touches on a five-run second inning, blasting his 11th home run of the season. The 27-year-old has been in a prolonged struggled since returning from the disabled list in mid-August, slashing just .215/.300/.346 with two home runs over 107 at-bats in that span.