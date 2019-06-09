Padres' Wil Myers: Sitting out Sunday

Myers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Manuel Margot replaces Myers in center field after the latter started in each of the Padres' last 16 games. Myers went hitless in 10 at-bats in the first three contests of the series and struck out in all four of his plate appearances in Saturday's 4-1 loss.

